GREEN WINNIE The family of the late Winnie Green would like to convey their thanks to all relatives, friends, former neighbours and work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy and support,
flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of Hartshead Manor Residents Fund received following their sad loss.
Sincere thanks to the paramedics,
staff of Hartshead Manor and
Craig Beetham social worker for
all the care and attention at
this difficult time, also to
Mr Martyn Jones for his visit and
words of comfort at the service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for all their
care and compassion throughout.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
