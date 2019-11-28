|
Green nee Firth
Winnie On 16th November 2019, at Hartshead Manor Care Home, formerly of Scout Hill,
aged 88 years, Winnie,
devoted wife of the late Gary,
loving and much loved mother of Diane and Malcolm, Ian and Shirley, a beloved grandma and great-grandma and a very dear auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 9th December 2019 at 11.15am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Hartshead Manor Care Home Residents Fund.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019