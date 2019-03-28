|
Diamond Winifred Peacefully passed away on
21st March at
Claremont Care Home.
Aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Edward, mother of Martin and Susan, grandmother to Gemma, Carly and Mathew, great grandma to Chloe, Isla,Layla, Renee and Oliver. A good friend to many she will be sadly missed.
The funeral is to take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Thursday 11th April 2019
at 11.15am.
Black or colours can be worn.
Family flowers only please, however donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the benefit of the family's chosen charities.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
