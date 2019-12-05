Home

STEWARD née Scargill
Wendy On 29th November 2019,
at Kirkwood Hospice,
aged 73 years, Wendy,
much loved wife of Don,
beloved sister of Richard
& the late Alan and
a dear daughter of the late
Arnold & Gladys Scargill.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 16th December 2019
at 12:30pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019
