Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
COLLOMOSSE Walter Jeanne and family convey their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former workmates for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of the Forget Me Not Hospice received following the sad loss of Walt.
Special thanks to the staff of the Locala Community Care Team and Thornhill Lees GP Surgery for their care and attention,
to Mrs C Freeman for her words of comfort at the ceremony and to Helen and all the staff at
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors for their professional andcaring service.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
