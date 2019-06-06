|
|
|
Collomosse Walter On 25th May 2019,
at his home in Liversedge,
aged 85 years,
Walt, very much loved
partner of Jeanne,
dearly loved dad of Steve, Alison and Deborah and step-dad of Dawn, Adrian and Karen,
a dear father in law, loving grandad of Sam, Emma, Andrew, Rebecca, Jake, Caroline, Luke, Ellie, Jenson, Grace and Georgia,
also a beloved brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Walt may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
Read More