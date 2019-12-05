|
|
|
BARRON Walter Cedric
1936 - 2019 Peacefully on
Sunday 1st December 2019 in hospital and of Roberttown Lane, Liversedge, aged 83.
Walter, dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Mark, Tracey, Simon, Darren and Lee, dear father-in-law and
a loving granddad.
Walter will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A service of celebration for Walter's life will take place on Thursday 19th December 2019 at Huddersfield Crematorium at 12:30p.m., followed by refreshments at Dewsbury District Golf Club, Sands Lane, Mirfield, where all are most welcome.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019