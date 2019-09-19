|
Hurst (nee Rochelle)
Vonda Peacefully at home in Gomersal
on the 16th September 2019
aged 80 years with her beloved husband Alan and her dearly loved daughters Michelle, Paula, Annette, Andrea, Nicola and Katherine at her side.
Also a much loved mother-in-law, nana, great nana, sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 11.15am. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please however, donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the benefit of Diabetes UK for which a collection box will be available following the service. Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019