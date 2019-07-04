Home

HUDSON Violet Graham, Martin, Jonathan and families would like to convey
their most sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages
of condolence and donations
for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following
the sad loss of Violet.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Mirfield Heath Centre, Pinderfields Hospital and
Royd Court for their support
and care and to Rev'd Alan Evans for his comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to the Directors and
staff of George Brooke Ltd for
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
