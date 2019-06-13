|
Hudson Violet On 6th June 2019, in hospital,
of Royd Court, Mirfield, formerly of Sunnybank Parade, Mirfield
aged 89 years, Violet,
loving and much loved wife of
the late Derrick, mum of
Graham, Martin and Jonathan,
mother in law of Jean and Debbie, proud grandma of Tim, Michelle, Ben, Rebecca, Bethany,
Emma, Sam and Josh, a beloved great-grandma, very dear
sister in law, auntie and friend.
A service of celebration and thanksgiving for Violet's life will be held at St Andrew's Methodist Church, Old Bank Road, Mirfield on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland
at 3pm. Those not able to travel to the crematorium will be made most welcome at Royd Court for refreshments from 4pm.
No flowers by request,
donations in Violet's memory may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
