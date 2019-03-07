Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Verena Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verena Wakefield

Notice Condolences

Verena Wakefield Notice
Wakefield Verena On February 26th 2019
Peacefully at
FieldHead Park Care Home,
Verena aged 103 years of Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Rowland,
dearly loved Mum of Wendy,
much loved Grandma of Jane,
James, David and Emma,
and devoted Great Gran to William,
Rebecca, Thomas and Edward.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday March 25th at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for the Huntington's Disease Association for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Funeral Home,
tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices