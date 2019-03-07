|
|
|
Wakefield Verena On February 26th 2019
Peacefully at
FieldHead Park Care Home,
Verena aged 103 years of Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Rowland,
dearly loved Mum of Wendy,
much loved Grandma of Jane,
James, David and Emma,
and devoted Great Gran to William,
Rebecca, Thomas and Edward.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday March 25th at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for the Huntington's Disease Association for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Funeral Home,
tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
