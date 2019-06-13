|
Hardaker nee Price
Vera On 9th June 2019, suddenly at
Ings Grove House, Mirfield,
of Dewsbury, aged 88 years,
Vera, much loved wife of
the late Allan, loving mum of
Philip and Linda, a dear
mother in law, grandma,
great-grandma and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 24th June 2019 at 1.40pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Vera may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Royal British Legion.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
