WALKER née Broadbent
Valerie On 16th September 2019, peacefully at Linson Court Nursing Home, Batley, aged 80 years,
Valerie, much loved wife of Trevor, dearly loved mum of
Philip, Penny and Caroline,
a very dear mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Friday
4th October 2019 at 10am.
Relatives and friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019