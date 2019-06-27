|
|
|
ELLIS Valerie 1942 - 2019
Peacefully on
Tuesday 18th June 2019 at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield and of, Wetherill Terrace, Dewsbury, aged 77, Valerie,
dearly loved wife of Jeffrey,
dear mum of Steven and Anthony, loving grandma of Leonora and Roxanne, dear great grandma of Lori and a dear sister of June.
'Valerie will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.'
A service of celebration for Valerie's life will take place
on Tuesday 2nd July 2019
at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 10:00 a.m.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Floral tributes or a donation
to a charity of your own
choice are acceptable.
Enquiries to
Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors -
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
