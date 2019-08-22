Home

SMITH Trevor On August 19th unexpectedly in hospital after a short illness,
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Manda,
Jill and Susan, devoted grandad of Christopher, Max, Nicholas, Nathan and Abi and also a very dear brother, brother in law
and father in law.
Funeral service at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday September 2nd at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Yorkshire Cancer Research can be
made at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019
