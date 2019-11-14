Home

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30
Fixby Crematorium
BARBIER Trevor Suddenly at home in Batley on 30th October 2019 aged 73 years.
Trevor formerly of Huddersfield, the beloved son of the late Mary Ellen, the much loved brother of Christine, the dear brother-in law of Joseph Ronald, an uncle and great uncle who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Fixby Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 10.30 am. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Bradley Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 534488.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019
