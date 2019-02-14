Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
PARRY Tony
(John Anthony) Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the 4th February 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving dad of Karen and Lorraine, father-in-law, adored grandad
and a dear friend to many.
A celebration of Tony's life
will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 1st March 2019 at 9.30 am. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the crematorium for the benefit of Macmillan and Kirkwood Hospice. Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
