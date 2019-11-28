|
McFARLANE
Tony Peacefully after a short illness at Pinderfields Hospital on
14th November, aged 78 years.
Was dearly loved by his family
and all who knew him
and will be sadly missed.
A celebration of
Tony's life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 10am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the Crematorium to benefit Mid Yorkshire
Hospital Trust Charity.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019