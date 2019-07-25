|
|
|
Clarke Tony On 14th July 2019,
in hospital, of Earlsheaton and
formerly of Thornhill,
aged 77 years, Tony,
deeply loved husband of Edith, much loved dad to Prince Francis, Karl Andrew, Lisa Dawn Zena and the late Mark, dear father in law of Donna and Ian, beloved grandad of James, Laura, Alex, Elizabeth,
Amy, Bethany, Emma Leigh
and Leah, a precious
great grandad, also a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 29th July 2019 at 2.20pm. Those attending do not have
to wear formal dress.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Tony may be placed in the collection box provided at the service, or sent to George Brooke Ltd. Funeral Directors for the benefit of
SDR Clinic Children's Ward LGI.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019