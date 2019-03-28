Resources More Obituaries for Tina Adamson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tina Adamson

Notice ADAMSON Tina Janet Myra and Tina's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and all the support received during their sad loss and generous donations to Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK.

Grateful thanks to staff in various clinics and on wards at HRI and CRH, The Grange Group Practice, District Nurses, Podiatrists and Care Counts for all their care.

Thanks also to Dianne Hughes for her kind words and comforting service and to Helen at Taylor Funeral Service for her caring

and efficient arrangements.

Finally a huge thank you to everyone who attended the Crematorium service, the presence of so many was a wonderful tribute to Tina and

a great comfort to her

