PARKER Timothy Wendy would like to convey her thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, messages of condolence and donations received for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support following the sad loss of Tim.
Thanks to the consultants,
nursing team, ward 34
at Pinderfields Hospital
and Laura Horgen for all their care and compassion.
Finally thanks to Sarah Renton,
civil celebrant and Judith and her team at George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019