PARKER Timothy On 14th September 2019,
in hospital, of Ravensthorpe
and formerly of Mirfield,
aged 52 years, Tim,
beloved son of the late
Leslie and Shirley Parker and
dearly loved brother of Wendy.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019