THOMPSON Thomas
1927 - 2019 Peacefully on
Tuesday 10th December 2019 at Field Head Court Nursing Home, Thornhill, Dewsbury and of Mirfield, aged 92, Tom, much loved husband of Jean, dear and loved dad of the late Karen, devoted granddad of Victoria and a very special great granddad.
Tom will be greatly missed by all his family and friends in Northern Ireland, West Yorkshire and the Blair family in South Yorkshire.
A service of celebration for
Tom's life will take place on
Monday 23rd December 2019 at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 10.00a.m.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019