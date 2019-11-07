Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Fanning

Notice Condolences

Thomas Fanning Notice
Fanning Thomas Francis On 30th October 2019
in hospital, of Cleckheaton,
Tom, aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Kathleen,
dearly loved dad
of Russell and Nigel,
very dear father-in-law
of Jane and Jayne and
a devoted grandad of
Tom, George and Joshua.
A celebration of his life will be
held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Friday
15th November 2019
at 10.30 am. Friends please
meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations, if desired, may be given
to The Stroke Association or Alzheimer's Research UK.
A box for this purpose will
be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -