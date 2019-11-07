|
|
|
Fanning Thomas Francis On 30th October 2019
in hospital, of Cleckheaton,
Tom, aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Kathleen,
dearly loved dad
of Russell and Nigel,
very dear father-in-law
of Jane and Jayne and
a devoted grandad of
Tom, George and Joshua.
A celebration of his life will be
held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Friday
15th November 2019
at 10.30 am. Friends please
meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations, if desired, may be given
to The Stroke Association or Alzheimer's Research UK.
A box for this purpose will
be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019