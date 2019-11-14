Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30
St.Saviour's Church
Brownhill
Terry Mason
MASON Terry Peacefully in Kirkwood Hospice on 7th November 2019, aged 82 years. Terry a beloved husband of Christine, a loving dad to Paul, Claire & the late Jill and a cherished grandad, great-grandad & father-in-law.
The Funeral Service & Communion will be held at
St.Saviour's Church, Brownhill
on Monday 25th November
at 11.30am, followed by a private family interment in
Batley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations towards
Church funds would be appreciated, a plate will be available on leaving the Service. Enquiries to Bollands
Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019
