MASON Terry Peacefully in Kirkwood Hospice on 7th November 2019, aged 82 years. Terry a beloved husband of Christine, a loving dad to Paul, Claire & the late Jill and a cherished grandad, great-grandad & father-in-law.
The Funeral Service & Communion will be held at
St.Saviour's Church, Brownhill
on Monday 25th November
at 11.30am, followed by a private family interment in
Batley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations towards
Church funds would be appreciated, a plate will be available on leaving the Service. Enquiries to Bollands
Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019