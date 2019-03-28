|
LONEY Terry All the family of the late Terry Loney would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Headway received following their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to the Royal Preston Hospital and Moorpark Nursing Home, Preston for their support and care and to Fr John Hart for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
