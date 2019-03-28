Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Loney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Loney

Notice

Terry Loney Notice
LONEY Terry All the family of the late Terry Loney would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Headway received following their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to the Royal Preston Hospital and Moorpark Nursing Home, Preston for their support and care and to Fr John Hart for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.