Gledhill Terry
(TTT) On 4th August 2019,
suddenly at LGI, of Woodkirk,
aged 76 years, Terry,
dear husband of Wendy,
a much loved dad of Claire, Joe and Mark. Respected father in law of Danielle, Gemma and Martin, cherished grandad of Rachael, Rose, Eve, Skyla and Hunter, brother of Dorothy and the late Elsie, Irene and Rosie.
Funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August 2019
at 12:20pm. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Terry
may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of LGI Intensive Care Unit.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019