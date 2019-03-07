|
|
|
LONEY Terrence Peter On 13th February 2019, at Moorpark NH, Preston, formerly
of Batley, aged 71 years, Terry,
dear dad of Trevor, beloved brother of Patrick, David, John, Andy, Mary, Kathleen and the late Michael a loved uncle and
great-uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Headway.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More