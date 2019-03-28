Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Walsh & Son
700 Manchester Road
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD5 7QH
01274 721530
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Cooper

Notice Condolences

Terence Cooper Notice
Cooper Terence
(Terry) Sadly passed away at home on February 28th, aged 81 years.

Much loved husband of the late Sandra, beloved brother of Peter and the late Jack, Anthony and Michael and friend to many.

He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.

The Funeral Service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations in
Terry's memory may be given
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to D Walsh & Son,
Tel 01274 721 530.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.