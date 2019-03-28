|
|
|
Cooper Terence
(Terry) Sadly passed away at home on February 28th, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of the late Sandra, beloved brother of Peter and the late Jack, Anthony and Michael and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations in
Terry's memory may be given
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to D Walsh & Son,
Tel 01274 721 530.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
