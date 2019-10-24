|
|
|
Carmichael Terence
(Known as Terry) Suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital on 11th October with his family by his side.
Terry aged 72 years
of Cleckheaton.
Past Captain of
Cleckheaton Golf Club.
The beloved husband of Christine and a dearly loved dad of Richard, Nick, Jeanette and Alex.
Also a much loved father-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and devoted grandad
to 15 grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at St. Luke's Church, Cleckheaton on Monday 4th November at 12.45pm and will be followed
by committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby Road at 2.00pm.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for Help for Heroes for which a collection box will be provided following the service. Enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019