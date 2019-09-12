|
|
|
Sykes Sylvia Mary
(nee Hirst) Peacefully at home in
Heckmondwike on 2nd
September 2019, aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of Don for 66 years and a dearly loved mum of Robert and Jackie, dear mother-in-law of Barry. A much loved grandma of Owen, Rebecca
and her husband Kayne.
Also great grandma of Luna Alice.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Batley on Monday 23rd September at 11.00am and will be followed by interment at Batley Cemetery
at 12.00 noon. Would friends
please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Research Trust for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries please contact
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019