Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Robinson

Notice

Susan Robinson Notice
ROBINSON SUSAN Susan's family would like to thank all friends and strangers for their many kindnesses in recent weeks, particularly Susan's close neighbours and the caring staff at Kirkwood Hospice. We also thank the Reverend Hugh Baker for his longstanding support, all who joined us at the service at Mirfield Parish Church and for the donations received for Kirkwood Hospice. Thanks also to Radcliffe Funeral Service for their care and consideration.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -