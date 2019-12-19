|
ROBINSON SUSAN Susan's family would like to thank all friends and strangers for their many kindnesses in recent weeks, particularly Susan's close neighbours and the caring staff at Kirkwood Hospice. We also thank the Reverend Hugh Baker for his longstanding support, all who joined us at the service at Mirfield Parish Church and for the donations received for Kirkwood Hospice. Thanks also to Radcliffe Funeral Service for their care and consideration.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019