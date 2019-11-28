|
|
|
ROBINSON Susan On 17th November 2019, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Susan,
aged 68 years, of Mirfield.
The dearly loved daughter of the late Dorothy and Brian Robinson,
a dear and valued niece,
cousin and friend.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Mirfield, on Friday 13th December at 1pm followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, may be given for Kirkwood Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road, Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB
or a donation box will be
available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019