Home

POWERED BY

Services
Radcliffe Funeral Service (Kirkheaton, Huddersfield)
New Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD5 0JB
01484 535853
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Robinson

Notice Condolences

Susan Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Susan On 17th November 2019, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Susan,
aged 68 years, of Mirfield.
The dearly loved daughter of the late Dorothy and Brian Robinson,
a dear and valued niece,
cousin and friend.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Mirfield, on Friday 13th December at 1pm followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, may be given for Kirkwood Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road, Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB
or a donation box will be
available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -