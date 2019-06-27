|
Ramsden Stuart Paul 1973 - 2019
Peacefully on Thursday 20th June 2019 at Beechwood Cheshire Home, Huddersfield, formerly of Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, aged 46,
Stuart, dearly loved son of David, dear step son of Margaret,
much loved dad of Roxanne, Joseph and Millie and
a loving granddad.
"Stuart will be greatly missed by all his family and friends."
A service of celebration for Stuart's life will take place on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at Huddersfield Crematorium at
9:30 a.m. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of the R.N.L.I.
may be left in the collection
box provided at the funeral
service or made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk
- Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
