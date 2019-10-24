|
HANSON STUART Of Hemsworth and formerly of Birstall and Thornhill, passed away on October 12th 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Norma, dearly loved dad of Joanne and very dear father-in-law of Stuart, also much loved brother of Christine and brother-in-law of Pam and Tony. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, October 30th at 1.00pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019