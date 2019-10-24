Home

POWERED BY

Services
C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Hanson

Notice Condolences

Stuart Hanson Notice
HANSON STUART Of Hemsworth and formerly of Birstall and Thornhill, passed away on October 12th 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Norma, dearly loved dad of Joanne and very dear father-in-law of Stuart, also much loved brother of Christine and brother-in-law of Pam and Tony. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, October 30th at 1.00pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.