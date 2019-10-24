|
|
|
BARBER Stuart C.L (Newstead, Melrose, Scottish Borders
formerly Heckmondwike, Yorkshire).
Peacefully in Melrose on
Saturday 19th October 2019,
Stuart, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of the late
Quita, (nee Shivas) loving father
of Judith and father-in-law of Alan.
A service will be held at St
James Church, Church Street,
Heckmondwike at 12.30pm on
Thursday 7th November followed
by interment in Heckmondwike
Cemetery at 1.00pm to which all
friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019