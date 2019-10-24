Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Barber

Notice Condolences

Stuart Barber Notice
BARBER Stuart C.L (Newstead, Melrose, Scottish Borders
formerly Heckmondwike, Yorkshire).
Peacefully in Melrose on
Saturday 19th October 2019,
Stuart, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of the late
Quita, (nee Shivas) loving father
of Judith and father-in-law of Alan.
A service will be held at St
James Church, Church Street,
Heckmondwike at 12.30pm on
Thursday 7th November followed
by interment in Heckmondwike
Cemetery at 1.00pm to which all
friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.