|
|
|
AUDLSEY Stuart On 9th May 2019,
peacefully at
Heightside Nursing Home,
Rawtenstall, of Dewsbury,
aged 60 years, Stuart,
much loved dad of
Shanel and James,
a dear father in law, grandad,
beloved brother and uncle,
loving son of the late
Mr Arthur & Josephine Audsley.
Funeral service will be held at
St Saviours Church, Ravensthorpe,
on Friday 21st June 2019
at 12noon, followed by interment
at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Dewsbury, or if preferred donations in memory of Stuart, may be given for the benefit of the residents fund at
the Heightside Nursing Home.
R I P
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
Read More