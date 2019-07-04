|
|
|
Wibberley Steven Paul Aged 36 years, sadly passed away in France on
Tuesday 18th June 2019.
After fighting primary sclerosing cholangitis.
His cremation took place in France on Wednesday 26th June 2019.
Steven was the dearly loved son of
Susan and Stephen and
Christina (step-mum),
brother of Samantha
and partner of Heidi.
Steven lived life to the full and
will be missed by all his
family and friends.
A memorial service is being held on Sunday 28th July 2019 for
family and close friends.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019