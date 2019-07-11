|
|
|
Brearley Steven Michael On 1st July 2019, in hospital,
of Shaw Cross and formerly of Scout Hill, aged 65 years, Steven, dearly loved partner of Alison, loving and much loved dad of
Fiona, Amy, Ben and Katie, treasured grandad of Grace
and Hannah, a beloved brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.
Now re-united with his parents Maureen and Brian.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady and St Paulinus RC Church, on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of
Steven may be placed in the collection box provided in church for the benefit of Myeloma UK.
R I P
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019