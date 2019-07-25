|
|
|
Brearley Steve Alison and all the family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, former work mates and Darts League for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Myeloma UK received following
the sad loss of Steve.
Sincere thanks to all the staff of Eightlands Surgery, ambulance crews, Ward 21 at Pinderfields and The Cavell Unit Dewsbury District Hospital and to Fr Jonathan Hart for his visit and comfort at this time. Finally to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019