GRIFFITHS Stephen John On 14th June peacefully at Linson Court Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family, Steve
aged 69 years of Batley.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Ann, Dad, Grandad, Brother and a good Friend to many.
Funeral service and commital will be held at Huddersfield crematorium on Monday 1st July at 9.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Nurses for which a plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel: 01924 401143
Can all frineds please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
