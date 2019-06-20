Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
09:30
Huddersfield crematorium
Resources
Notice Condolences

Stephen Griffiths Notice
GRIFFITHS Stephen John On 14th June peacefully at Linson Court Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family, Steve
aged 69 years of Batley.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Ann, Dad, Grandad, Brother and a good Friend to many.
Funeral service and commital will be held at Huddersfield crematorium on Monday 1st July at 9.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Nurses for which a plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel: 01924 401143
Can all frineds please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
