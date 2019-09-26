|
BARLOW Stephen On 17th September 2019 peacefully, aged 81 years.
A loving husband to Maureen,
a much loved dad to Christine, John and Anne and a greatly missed grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Friday 27th September
at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK and
may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. 0113 2525243
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019