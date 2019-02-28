Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Field

Notice Condolences

Stephanie Field Notice
FIELD née Hunter
Stephanie Jayne On 22nd February 2019,
suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury,
aged 56 years, Stephanie,
loved partner and
companion of Paul,
much loved mum
of Gary and Lindsey,
proud grandma of
Jack and Alexander,
a very dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.

Funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March 2019
at 1:40pm. Friends please accept
this intimation at meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
supplied by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit
of The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.