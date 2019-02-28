|
FIELD née Hunter
Stephanie Jayne On 22nd February 2019,
suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury,
aged 56 years, Stephanie,
loved partner and
companion of Paul,
much loved mum
of Gary and Lindsey,
proud grandma of
Jack and Alexander,
a very dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March 2019
at 1:40pm. Friends please accept
this intimation at meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
supplied by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit
of The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
