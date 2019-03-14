|
|
|
STUBBS Stella of White Lee, Batley.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
much loved and adored mum,
grandma and great grandma,
passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her family on
1st March 2019.
Precious memories
we have made,
you are forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March 2019
at 11:40am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd
for the benefit of The Bowel Disease
Research Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More