Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Stubbs

Notice Condolences

Stella Stubbs Notice
STUBBS Stella of White Lee, Batley.

Beloved wife of the late Colin,
much loved and adored mum,
grandma and great grandma,
passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her family on
1st March 2019.

Precious memories
we have made,
you are forever in our hearts.

Funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March 2019
at 11:40am.

Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd
for the benefit of The Bowel Disease
Research Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.