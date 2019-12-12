Home

Stella Newsome

Notice

Stella Newsome Notice
NEWSOME Stella The family of the late
Stella Newsome would like to
convey their heartfelt thanks
to all relatives, friends and
neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy,
cards, messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society
received following their
recent sad bereavement.
Thanks also to doctors and
staff of Windsor Medical Practice
and Pinderfields Hospital for their care and attention and to
Rev Ann Pollard for her visit
and comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally, to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
