|
|
|
NEWSOME Stella On 12th November 2019,
in hospital, unexpectedly,
aged 99 years,
Stella Newsome lifelong
resident of Batley Carr.
She was the very dear partner
of the late Kenneth Cookson,
much loved auntie of
Colin, Andrea and family,
a lovely great-auntie and
great-great auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 6th December 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019