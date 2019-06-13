|
|
|
Kenyon Stanislawa Mr Philip Kenyon, Andrew,
Robert, Thomas and family
would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and former neighbours
for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for
the benefit of Leeds Cares received following the
sad loss of Stanislawa.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Greenway Medical Practice and Leeds General Infirmary for their support and care and to
Fr J Hart, Fr Eamonn Hegarty
for their comforting words
at the funeral mass.
Finally to Judith Brooke and
her team at George Brooke Ltd
for all their kind care and professionalism throughout.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
Read More