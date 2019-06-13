Services Requiem Mass 13:30 St Paulinus RC Church Resources More Obituaries for Stanislawa Kenyon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanislawa Kenyon

Notice Kenyon Stanislawa Mr Philip Kenyon, Andrew,

Robert, Thomas and family

would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and former neighbours

for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for

the benefit of Leeds Cares received following the

sad loss of Stanislawa.

Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Greenway Medical Practice and Leeds General Infirmary for their support and care and to

Fr J Hart, Fr Eamonn Hegarty

for their comforting words

at the funeral mass.

Finally to Judith Brooke and

her team at George Brooke Ltd

at the funeral mass.

Finally to Judith Brooke and her team at George Brooke Ltd for all their kind care and professionalism throughout. Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019