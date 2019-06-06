|
|
|
KENYON née Gierula
Stanislawa
(Stasha) On 22nd May 2019,
peacefully at
Leeds General Infirmary,
of Cleckheaton,
aged 65 years, Stanislawa,
beloved wife of Philip,
much loved mum of
Andrew, Robert and Thomas,
very dear mother-in-law
of Naomi and Amy,
a very dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at St Paulinus RC Church on
Monday 10th June 2019
at 1:30pm, followed by interment
at Rose Hill Burial Ground.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of Leeds Cares.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
Read More