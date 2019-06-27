|
|
|
Lawrence Stan On 17th June 2019, at his home in Hightown with his family at his side, Stan aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Sandra, dearly loved and loving dad of Mark, Karen and Becky, a very dear brother, dear father-in-law and devoted grandad.
A celebration of his live will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 4th July 2019 at
12 noon. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired, may be given to Kirkwood Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More